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Sylvie's avatar
Sylvie
13h

I kept 2 hives on my rooftop in a big city for 8 yrs.

I did not like using these products I was told I had to use. The authorities would come and burn my hives if I did not. I stopped going to the beekeepers meetings and stopped using the chemicals because I wanted pure honey.

I also stopped going into the hive once per week and smoking them. The smoke irritated me and them. It was much easier to go into the hive without the smoke.

In your article it says “If mites show up in a collapsing colony, are they the cause, or are they just thriving in a hive already devastated by other factors? ” or are the mites present to correct something? Mites are mislabeled. We are led to believe that, by definition, they take and do not give back. Is this correct or do they help in some way? Perhaps they are nature’s way of letting us know not all is well. Increase the health of the terrain, ect.

What does “organic” honey actually mean?

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
13h

I am so fed up with the system the same old/same old blaming the result instead of dealing with the cause. The profit motive is the only principle our stupid culture holds above all else. Our habitat and all the creatures we share it with are being assaulted on a constant basis. We need action from people. Get together and stop paying taxes or something extreme. Stop buying pesticides. They don't need to be banned just stop buying them. We need to hold each other accountable when we see our peers buying pesticides. Confront them and shame them. Sometimes shame does have a place when people destroy the commons. We're way too meek. Money rules and stupid follows. I'm so tired of humans destroying my habitat and the beautiful creatures that are gifts from nature.

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