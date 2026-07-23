Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Molnar's avatar
Jason Molnar
1d

Thank you for all your amazing work. I’ve been preaching the same for years. I try to share all your articles… woke up a few but not many. I feel alone in this world lol 😩. Thank you and great work ❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Medicine Girl
Kirsten's avatar
Kirsten
17h

Great conversation, loved it!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Medicine Girl
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Medicine Girl · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture