Let’s cut the polite pretense: the modern world is sick, disgustingly so, by profiteering design. Where are the real scientific controls? Where’s the evidence that all this so-called “healthcare” is anything but chemical warfare for profit? Follow the money: it leads straight to the world’s most infamous chemical cartel (hint: it rhymes with Layer, starts with B, and their crimes against humanity are legendary).

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Once they joined with DongSantos it was game over for the American Public. Trump declared Glyphosate a matter of national security and signed the deal to spray our public lands with millions of gallons of glyphosate. And guess who pays for it, twice?

Open your eyes. This isn’t just a few people feeling off. We’re talking mass obesity, bodies breaking down, dozens of daily prescriptions, people popping magnesium for “leg cramps,” walking around bald, coke bottle glasses, scarred, porn and drug addicted, doom scrolling themselves into oblivion. This is orchestrated dysfunction, and the poison pushers are cashing in on every sniffle and symptom.

Jamie Andrews wasn’t content to argue with bought-and-paid-for science. Instead, he joined forces with renegade microbiologists and geneticists to blow the lid off modern virology. What happens when uninfected control samples undergo the same procedures as the so-called “infected”? The dirty secret: the labs themselves can manufacture the same cellular destruction they blame on mythical viruses.

In this episode, we torch the sacred cows of viral isolation, PCR testing, cell culture dogma, fake genetic sequencing, and the institutional rackets that keep the lie alive. Jamie’s findings are radioactive: environmental toxins and industrial sludge—not “viruses”—may be the real engine of modern disease. If these results hold, the entire medical paradigm is a house of cards about to collapse.

Here’s the bottom line: The scientific establishment can’t survive real science. Once you see through the illusion, you’ll recognize vitamins and supplements as what they are—dangerous pharmaceutical traps. Stop poisoning yourself. Reclaim what’s free: sunlight, spring water, food from the earth, real connection, purposeful movement, and living true to your nature. Health isn’t complicated—unless they profit from your confusion.

Brace yourself for a conversation that pulls no punches. I did, and I left changed.

Find Jamie Andrews: The Virology Controls Studies Project on Substack: https://substack.com/@controlstudies Jamie Andrews on X: https://x.com/JamieAA_Again Support the Control Studies Project: https://www.instagram.com/VirologyControl