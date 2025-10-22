Blinded by the LED Light

The Glow That Burns-Electromagnetic Assault

The ring light was supposed to make everything look better. Smooth out uneven skin, and makes eyes sparkle on camera. Instead, it hummed with a frequency that made my teeth ache. Out of curiosity, I set an EMF meter beside it. The meter climbed rapidly into the red. The numbers were so high they practically popped off the display. The same tool sold for zoom calls and social media was radiating at levels meant for destructive industrial use. Here is the video.

That quiet hum is invisible electricity. It moves through the air, through the eyes, and through the soft circuits of the nervous system. The eye is not like camera lens, instead it is living tissue built on microcurrents, each cell communicating through light and electrical impulses. When an artificial field surrounds it, the body has to work harder to maintain its own rhythm.

Every cell in the eye depends on a precise voltage to move oxygen, maintain hydration, and send messages to the brain. High-frequency electromagnetic fields scramble that pattern. They distort the tiny electrical gradients between the cornea, retina, and optic nerve. Over time, the eyes lose their natural coherence, and the muscles that focus begin to atrophy and misfire.

Modern light sources emit both visible and invisible radiation. The visible spectrum gives us brightness, but the invisible frequencies ride on top of it. With LED lights, the current is pulsed thousands of times per second. Each pulse creates a brief surge of electromagnetic stress. It is not the brightness that wears the eyes down but the electrical flicker embedded inside the beam.

When you add multiple devices such as phones, Wi-Fi routers, laptops, televisions, and smart lighting, the result is constant bombardment. The eye’s natural signals are drowned out by static. Instead of receiving the steady rhythm of sunlight, which calibrates the body’s internal clock, it endures a ceaseless barrage of artificial charge.

Most people never notice as the fatigue builds slowly. The eyes begin to dry, the ability to focus ensues and any healing sleep is disrupted with the electronic waves.

The irony is that the same technology used to see better on screens is destroying the ability to see clearly in life. The human eye was designed for sunlight, moonlight, and firelight, not artificial circuitry. This so called progress has turned our own biology into a testing ground for invisible fields so that no one can truly see.

Death of the Spectrum and Artificial Illumination

Sunlight is not a single color. It is a continuous spectrum that moves through every frequency the eye and body depend on. Blue light wakes the brain. Red and infrared repair tissue, regulate blood flow, and support energy conversion and ffunction. When all wavelengths arrive together, they balance each other. That balance ended when artificial lighting replaced the sun.

LEDs, fluorescents, and screens emit light that is bright but incomplete. They are heavy in blue and almost empty in red and infrared. To the eye, they look clean and modern. To the body, they signal stress. Blue light triggers wakefulness, raises cortisol, and suppresses melatonin. Yes, your light scrying screens can also make you fatter without any extra food. Without the warm tones that naturally follow it in sunlight, the brain remains on alert long after the day should end. Add caffeine and food chemicals to the mix and you have solved the mystery of your burgeoning belly while eating next to nothing and exercising like a professional.

In nature, red and infrared light penetrate deeply into tissue and guide cellular repair. They activate key enzymes in energy production. When that range is absent, the body begins to consume its own reserves to keep functioning. The result is chronic fatigue and inflammation, both of which show up first in the eyes.

Artificial light also flickers. This is how hypnosis works and MAYBE why folks who stare at a Tell-Lie-Vision are easily Programmed to be Channels to friends and family about what they were TOLD. This may explain why logic didn’t work in 2020 or any other time you’ve tried reasoning with brainwashed or mentally deranged individuals. What better way to promote an influencer like Zack Bush, RFK, or Kaufman, Zeck or Cowan than with a hypnotic flicker rate behind their videos. Folks watching them have fallen under the power of hypnosis and attack anyone who dares to question their latest savior. This is not rational behavior—defending someone they don’t know—so Occoms Razor applies here: the simplest solution must be the truth.

The power behind LEDs and fluorescents is pulsed rapidly to “save energy”, but the human visual system still detects that instability. The muscles of the iris tighten and release hundreds of times per second, creating strain that builds into headaches and blurred vision. The flicker cannot be seen consciously, yet the brain receives it as stress.

Modern environments compound the effect. Offices, schools, and stores are lit entirely by LEDs. Even at home, most bulbs and screens reproduce the same narrow spectrum. Oncoming headlights at night emit cold, blue-rich beams that scatter across the retina, making the eyes work harder to focus. The pupil constricts against glare, then dilates in darkness, never finding rest. There are programs through our local monopoly power overlords, Pacific Gas and Electric to pay companies grant to switch all the lightbulbs to LED.

The circadian system depends on gradual shifts in light color and intensity to set internal time. Under natural conditions, dawn begins with soft blue, midday peaks in white, and sunset glows red before darkness. Artificial lighting holds the body in permanent noon. The pineal gland stops producing melatonin, sleep cycles collapse, and hormone balance drifts.

Every form of synthetic light creates a mismatch between what the eye sees and what the body expects. It replaces a living spectrum with a technological approximation. What looks efficient to a power grid is by design destructive to our biology. The loss of infrared light alone is enough to alter cellular repair throughout the body.

The eye was designed for a sky that changes. Under fixed light, it adapts in the wrong direction. Vision becomes mechanical. Perception narrows. The living relationship between light and life begins to fade.

Glass, Plastic, and the Magnified Burn

Modern light rarely reaches us in its natural form. It passes through layers of glass, plastic, and synthetic coating before it ever meets the eye. Each barrier changes the spectrum, bends the rays, and weakens what the body is meant to receive. What should restore the system ends up creating glare and distortion.

A lens or windshield looks transparent, but it filters out most of the red and infrared wavelengths the body depends on. These frequencies regulate circulation, reduce inflammation, and support the electrical balance of the eye. What gets through is the sharp blue and white portion of the spectrum that strains the retina and exhausts the nerves. Plastic coatings amplify this distortion by scattering and reflecting the light back into the eye, concentrating the very frequencies that do harm.

Contact lenses add another layer of interference. They trap heat and debris against the cornea and block oxygen exchange. Over time, that friction dulls sensitivity and damages the mucous film that protects the surface. Even clear glass in cars and buildings removes the warmth and depth from natural light. It filters out the range that communicates repair while allowing the cold, high-frequency bands that disrupt the circadian rhythm.

When I stand outside to watch the sunrise, I can see a faint swirl of light moving through the air until it meets my skin and eyes. There is a visible pulse to it, like an exchange between two living systems. Through a window, that movement disappears. The light swirl breaks, it doesn’t reach my eyes intact the way I see it outside. No matter how clear the glass appears, it breaks the connection.

This is what modern materials have done to vision. The surfaces built to protect and clarify have turned into filters that isolate. The living spectrum is replaced with its imitation, and the body attempts to adjust through the distortion. This constant taxing of the eyes is what leads to a visit to the sleazy salesman , optometrist.

The Chemical War on Sight

The surface of the eye is protected by one of the most delicate membranes in the body. It is made of mucin, fat, and glycoproteins (sugar coated meat) that create a living, breathing one way valve type film between air and tissue. This layer doesn’t just keep the eye moist. It acts as a translator between the outer world and the nerves inside, carrying electrical signals, nutrients, and waste in a continuous exchange. When that film is damaged, the entire communication system begins to fail.

Many of the substances people use in the name of healing dissolve that protective layer. Industrial solvents like alcohol in any form, DMSO or turpentine are among the worst. They penetrate through every barrier of the body, including the eyes, carrying other chemicals with them. A few drops on the skin can reach the bloodstream within seconds. On mucous membranes, the damage is faster. These solvents strip away the glycoprotein and lipid coating that protects the cornea and retina, leaving nerve endings exposed. The result are unseen at first, then scarring, clouding, and in some cases, permanent vision loss.

Castor oil is now marketed as a natural lash and eye treatment. What most people don’t realize is that it comes from the castor bean, the same plant used to produce the biological toxin ricin. Ricin is extracted from the byproduct of castor oil production and weaponized for its ability to destroy ribosomes inside cells, halting protein synthesis. Even in trace amounts, it causes cellular death and inflammation in contact tissues.

Though the cosmetic oil itself is refined to remove ricin, it still behaves as a solvent when applied to mucous membranes. When placed on or near the eyes, it dissolves lipids and weakens the thin mucin layer that protects the surface. What begins as a soothing ritual for longer lashes can end with dryness, blurred vision, and damage to the epithelial barrier that keeps pathogens and particles out. Over time, the protective film thins, light sensitivity increases, and inflammation sets in.

Even common medications carry their own risks. Ivermectin, for instance, lists vision damage and blindness among its documented side effects in its pharmaceutical safety sheet. The warning is not hypothetical. The compound crosses the blood-retinal barrier, and in high concentrations it interferes with the same ion channels that control neural signaling in the eye. I have a good friend who is blind in one eye from Ivermectin. I have another friend who almost lost her dog from constant seizures due to one dose of Ivermectin.

Everyday products add to the assault. Kids use Visine to get the red out after smoking marijuana. Eye drops preserved with benzalkonium chloride or thimerosal dry the very surface they are meant to soothe. Facial sprays, hairsprays, air fresheners, and cleaning aerosols coat the air with particles that settle directly on the mucous membranes. The eye’s protective film absorbs these residues, weakening its structure one exposure at a time.

The pattern repeats in household chemicals, cosmetics-any mascara is bad, false eyelashes superglued the skin, and even foods. Artificial flavor enhancers, emulsifiers, and solvents pass into circulation and affect the same glycoprotein networks that support ocular tissue. The cumulative effect is corrosion of the body’s most sensitive interface.

Blood Sugar, Pressure, and Circulation

The eyes are an extension of the brain. They rely on constant circulation, stable pressure, and clear communication between vessels and nerves. When that balance is disturbed, vision begins to fade long before symptoms appear.

High blood sugar is one of the most destructive forces against the microvessels that feed the retina. Sugar thickens the blood and irritates the vessel walls. Over time, those walls lose flexibility as they become stiff and inflexible with qualifying products like Vitamin D3, calcium tablets and chlorine dioxide. The body patches the cracks or fissures in the blood vessels usually with cholesterol, making them more stiff, and the excess calcium in the blood stram makes the vessels hard and unyielding, aka “hardening of the arteries” Tiny capillaries can then burst and leak, starving the tissue they once nourished. The damage is called diabetic retinopathy, but the same process can happen in anyone living on constant carbohydrate highs. Even mild insulin resistance reduces oxygen delivery to the eye and slows the transport of nutrients through the retinal pigment layer.

Elevated pressure inside the body adds another layer of strain. When the blood cannot move freely through the now narrow and hard microvessels of the eye, the fluid behind the cornea begins to build. The result is swelling, blurred focus, and in severe cases, “glaucoma”. Pressure also distorts the shape of the eyeball itself, changing the way light is refracted and forcing the muscles of the lens to work beyond their design.

Circulation depends on electrical rhythm as much as mechanical flow. The vessels of the retina contract and relax in response to subtle electromagnetic cues from the heart and brain. When that rhythm is disrupted, either by poor sleep, chronic stress, or constant artificial light, the vessels lose their tone. Blood stagnates. Waste accumulates. The field between light and nerve grows murky or as I call it cloudy, such as cataracts.

The eyes also mirror the condition of the liver and kidneys, the body’s main filters. When these organs are overloaded, toxins circulate longer, thickening the fluids that pass through the fine channels of the optic system. A lifetime of processed food, alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine stiffens these pathways until light itself now has to move through the sludge.

Every cell in the eye depends on movement. When that movement slows, energy falters. The water inside the rods and cones cannot recharge, and the photoreceptors begin to degrade. Vision weakens not from age, but from this stagnation.

Emotional and Energetic Blindness

The eyes do more than see light. They also register what a person is willing or unwilling to face. When someone experiences shock, loss, or betrayal, the body reacts instantly. The pupils constrict, the muscles tighten, and the nervous system sends a wave of chemicals that tell the eyes to pull back. That protective reflex can become permanent if the emotion behind it is never released.

Many people lose clarity in their vision around the same time they stop wanting to see something. As I pointed out in my first Article, Losing the Sun it can be a partner’s behavior, a stressful home, a memory that feels too painful to revisit, or more likely the constant stream of disturbing images from news and social media. The eye responds as if it is shielding itself. The muscles that control focus tighten, the small vessels in the retina constrict, the lens thickens and blood flow drops. Over time, this physical reaction can harden and the eye becomes trained to resist light.

Ongoing shock, stress and trauma compounds the effect. When the nervous system stays on alert, the pupils remain slightly dilated, keeping the eyes under strain. The person may notice that bright light feels harsh or that their focus shifts unpredictably. It is not the light itself causing pain but the body’s stored reaction to past stress.

The same happens emotionally. People scroll past scenes of violence or loss, telling themselves it doesn’t affect them. But the eyes record every image. The mind may forget, but the body stores the pattern of avoidance. Over years, the visual system dulls in self-protection. Not to mention now most of the images don’t even exist in reality, but they have been hypnotized to beLIEve them.

The remedy is simple but requires presence. Spending time OUTSIDE, in real nature, daylight, away from screens and artificial lighting, allows the eyes to reset their rhythm. Looking at natural movement—trees in the wind, clouds drifting, water flowing—restores the micro-motions that keep vision alive.

Cataracts and Macular Degeneration

Cataracts and macular degeneration are not random events of aging. They are the end result of years of damage to the proteins, membranes, and electrical circuits that make sight possible. Both conditions come from the same core issue: interference with light transmission and nutrient exchange.

A cataract, or cloud, begins when the clear proteins inside the lens start to fold and clump. The lens becomes cloudy because those proteins are oxidized, meaning they have lost their electrical charge. This oxidation is driven by ultraviolet filtering sunglasses, LED lighting, medications, and poor circulation. When the blood no longer carries clean oxygen or the lens is constantly bombarded by artificial frequencies, the proteins lose their structure. Once they harden, light cannot pass through cleanly, and vision fades into a fog.

Cataracts often follow years of dehydration and mineral loss from vitamins and fortified foods. The lens depends on precise fluid balance. Too much sodium, sugar, or chemical solvent in the bloodstream distorts that balance and draws water out of the lens. The tissue dries, the charge weakens, and oxidation spreads.

Macular degeneration is a deeper failure of the retina itself, the central region responsible for sharp, color vision. The macula contains the highest concentration of photoreceptor cells, which rely on a clean flow of blood and lipids to maintain their electrical function. When that flow is interrupted, the tissue begins to decay from the inside.

There are two main forms. In the dry type, the retinal cells simply wither from lack of nutrients and circulation. In the wet type, damaged vessels behind the retina leak fluid and blood, drowning the tissue they are meant to feed. In both cases, the cause is the same: the eye cannot keep up with the chemical and electrical stress placed on it.

Exposure to LED light worsens both conditions. LEDs emit concentrated blue light without the balancing infrared that sunlight provides. Blue light penetrates deeply and generates reactive oxygen species, the chemical equivalent of rust. Over time, that oxidation destroys the very cells that allow the eye to process light.

Neither cataracts nor macular degeneration appear overnight. They are the visible outcome of years of ignoring what the body was trying to correct. Restoring light balance, circulation, and real nutrients can slow or even reverse early changes, but the key is prevention. Once the lens become hardened and damaged it is difficult to remove the clouds and scars, but not impossible.

Eyes that see natural light every day, fed by clean blood and protected by real fats instead of chemical coatings, rarely fall apart. These conditions are not a sentence; they are a signal that the balance has been lost.

Conclusion: When the Lights Go Out

Every day, we step deeper into an artificial glow that looks like light but isn’t alive. The human eye was never built for it. The body listens to the sun, not diodes and screens. Modern blindness didn’t happen overnight. It came through habit — sunglasses at noon, LED bulbs overhead, chemical solvents on our skin, plastic lenses between us and the world. We let our own circuitry be tampered with until the signal between light and life went fuzzy.

But the design is still there, under the fog. The eye hasn’t forgotten how to see; it’s just waiting for the noise to stop. Those tiny microvilli, those electrical filaments we talked about, still hold the blueprint of perfect vision. They were made to adapt, to clear, to come back online when the environment finally allows it.

Every so-called degenerative disease of the eye is really a record of interference — what was added that shouldn’t be there, and what was taken that shouldn’t have been lost. Remove the static, and the signal starts to return. Not instantly, not easily, but surely.

In the next article, we’re going to explore what happens when that reconnection begins. How the eyes pull power from real sunlight again, how living fats and minerals rebuild the antenna, how the current of sight starts flowing back through every nerve. We’ll look at the rhythm of light, timing, and circulation that lets the body restore itself, not any programmed theory, but in actual function.

If you think vision loss is permanent, or that time and genetics decide your fate, the next piece will change what you think you know about seeing. Once you understand how the body repairs the circuits that were damaged, you’ll never look at light, or your own eyes, the same way again.

Disclaimer

The information shared here reflects my personal research, study, and lived experience. Sources include historical archives, scientific literature, and public records wherever possible. It is intended for education and discussion, not as medical or legal advice. I am a Registered Nurse, no longer working in the field, but am not acting as a health care professional while writing for Substack.

Every reader should use their own discernment and consult qualified professionals regarding personal decisions. My aim is to help people think critically, question openly, and restore their relationship with truth and nature.