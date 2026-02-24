Introduction

For most of human history, there was no recorded epidemic of women collapsing into dysfunction when their cycles stopped. The medical literature prior to the twentieth century does not describe a widespread syndrome requiring herbal or pharmaceutical intervention. What it does record in multiple anthropological accounts is a shift in social role. Post-reproductive women often moved into advisory positions, tribal council roles, knowledge-keeping, and governance. The heart and spirit of the Tribe.

Without it, we have runaway ideas about male leaders like the duck-waddling Beta male Andrew Tate or the Hamburger Helper of the podcast world, Joe Rogan. They look like men, but they are weak minded, low vibe dudes who are only after “more”, the every elusive disease of the hungry ghosts. These are not wise leaders ushered in by wise women. These are ignorant apes that learn their behaviors from other ignorant apes who dismiss the power of the divine feminine, falling into ego and puffed-up displays. We need men in power who wise women have carefully selected for their ability to lead, protect, and create a healthy, powerful tribal ecosystem. Otherwise, we devolve into what you see unfolding now… a society filled with mask-wearing blue hairs that cry if you forget what ze/zer means.

Footage of Joe Rogan is facing off with Andrew Tate.

I don’t buy into the whole concept of woke mythology and “toxic masculinity” but without a guidance system, men have become lost. The wise woman was the compass and light of her tribe. What we have now is a soulless group of the blind leading the blind.

If you walk away with nothing else from this series, at least know this. Step 1 of the Menopause Cure? Here is why I mention Oprah…