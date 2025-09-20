Medicine’s Substack

FloxedAndFurious
4h

Here's a "vibrant" growth market. The nerve damage sure will get you "vibing."

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-fluoroquinolone-toxicity-syndrome-market-dlm4f/?trackingId=8koHC4kvTECppT2JG2LA6Q%3D%3D

No, they won't stop floxing people. They're gonna do moar and moar and moar of it.

The damage is the "market."

Warning - pretty disturbing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2w5Sg03xVw

Prescription drug Reaction to Cipro and Vioxx

Kathlean J Keesler
4h

Thank you.

