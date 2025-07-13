Medicine’s Substack

Medicine’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BigBlueSky's avatar
BigBlueSky
1d

I think religious dogma has obscured the real message of Jesus Christ, who was the embodiment of perfect love. There are countless people who's lives have been transformed in every way because of His life and His teachings. Many of those people don't even belong to any specific religion. To represent those people who've experienced profound, lasting change through a real relationship with Jesus Christ as ignorant or delusional is the opposite of being open-minded. I'm not offended by the article-- everyone is entitled to their opinion. But, treading over a subset of people who truly want to leave this world a better, kinder place than how they found it doesn't seem uplifting or encouraging at all. And the picture basically connecting Jesus Christ to NASA with all of its lies and manipulation is most definitely offensive. Forgive me if I'm misinterpreted the article, but that's what I'm seeing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mel Remple's avatar
Mel Remple
1d

“Of course their system collapses if we know we are all chosen, we are all great, we are all unique, beautiful and wise with amazing gifts to share. Each person then is treated with reverence and the respect they have earned.”

100% agree! Excellent post! 🫶

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Medicine Girl and others
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Medicine Girl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture