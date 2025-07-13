1× 0:00 -26:34

Star-Struck: The Childhood Imprint of Outer Space

I remember the fallen cottonwood tree on our our 160 acre cattle ranch.

It had been split and carved out by lightning, a clean break, perfectly charred inside. To us, it looked like exactly like a spaceship. We called it the Enterprise.

My entire childhood was spent outside—either working the ranch or deep in some sci-fi adventure, usually armed with BB guns, sticks for swords, and caps that cracked like blasters. My younger brother played Captain Kirk, full of swagger and command. I was Nurse Chapel, tending to battle wounds and occasionally healing an alien or two. My older brother embodied Spock—quiet, brilliant, unshakeably logical. And my sister, ever organized and slightly skeptical, played Lieutenant Uhura. We spent endless hours inside that hollowed-out lightning struck USS Enterprise. We traveled galaxies, negotiated with aliens, and saved doomed planets. We were just kids, but our imaginations were lit by something bigger, something glowing, cinematic, and divine. We believed space travel was inevitable, that the future would be here before we were old, you know, like 30. At the very least, we’d have hovercrafts to cruise the ranch and light sabers to split firewood instead of that loud godawful chainsaw that always broke down.

And then came Star Wars.

We saw as a family it in the only theater, 80 miles away. The music, the glowing light sabers, the mysterious Force — it entered us like a religion. We didn’t question its magic. We felt it in our bones. Someday soon we would be going to outer space, just like our onscreen heros. And watch the setting of two suns.

The Myth of the Stars

What we didn’t realize is that we were being initiated.

Star Trek and Star Wars were not just stories. They were temples. Mind temples. Emotional anchors. Spiritual blueprints. They told us outer space was real. That it was home. That somewhere out there were advanced civilizations wiser than ours, ready to save us, guide us, give us their technology, maybe even reveal the secrets of life itself, just like a Jedi Knight.

But it wasn’t truth. It was programming.

Hollywood creates an emotional bond between children and outer space. They didn’t just teach us to dream, they taught us where to direct our worship: to the stars, to alien saviors, to galactic councils. And just like religion, they elevated certain humans to holy status — heroes, Jedi, Starfleet commanders. Not because they were better. But because they were selected and chosen to be the one. The egos love to be the special snowflake.

“Superhero’s weren’t chosen for greatness. They were chosen for influence.”

And behind every hero — a writer, a director, a handler.

The stories were never theirs. They were assigned. Scripted. These human icons didn’t rise by merit. They rose from obedience. Their reward was the illusion of legacy, fame, and glory — but their true role was to serve as good looking delivery systems in sunglasses for the propaganda machine.

The Savior Script — Religion Rewritten in Galactic Light

The deeper you go into the New Age world, the clearer it becomes:

You haven’t escaped religion.

You’ve just entered another branch of it, this time with hashtags, psychedelics, sound bowls and healing crystals.

The structure is the same. Only the clothes and lingo have changed. April Elizabeth is a classic high end grifter. A friend sent me a video and she kept getting “super chats” that she would thank the audience for. She was telling us what the aliens and galactic federation was up to and how they had choses her as their personal translator.

Jesus becomes the lightworker guru — endlessly channeling messages from unseen realms, always promising breakthrough, always collecting followers.

The Rapture becomes “The Event” — not a beam of light from the heavens, but a planetary “timeline split” where those with high enough frequency get to live in peace and bliss (5D), while the rest of the unenlightened stay behind in chaos (3D).

Heaven becomes “5D consciousness” — an invisible, exclusive realm of higher awareness that only the spiritually elite are allowed to enter. The planet is splitting into two, the dumbshits live on one and the higher beings from other relms.

The Virgin Mary becomes a Pleiadian priestess in a linen robe — glowing softly, whispering promises of healing and ascension, if you only buy the next course.

The Second Coming becomes a “solar flash” — or a quantum shift, or a DNA activation, or a giant spaceship that never arrives.

What’s being sold is hierarchy disguised as love and light.

The Starseed Belief System

Starseeds are individuals who believe their souls originated from other planets, galaxies, or star systems and incarnated on Earth for a divine mission. This idea was popularized in Brad Steiger’s 1976 book Gods of Aquarius and has since become central to many New Age circles. Followers claim soul origins from places like the Pleiades, Sirius, Orion, Arcturus, Lyra, and even ancient lost worlds like Lemuria and Atlantis—each with their own traits and cosmic assignments, from healing Earth to guiding humanity’s “ascension.” These identities often come with elaborate backstories, spiritual hierarchies, and a sense of superiority over the “unawakened.” Kind of like an enlightened soap opera.

I remember a few years ago, in the heat of the 2020 false awakening, I said Oracle Girl was counter op and her meditations were hypnotic, bringing in false light. The outrage from those in my telegram group was off the charts. The claws came out, their hill to die on defending some extremely thin bald woman that played up her “alien” status was bizarre. Usually when I bump up against that level of ferocity, I know I have hit a mind control program. No question.

While the system offers egoic meaning to some, it mirrors religious dogma in a galactic aura wrapper, complete with chosen ones, saviors, and lest we forget, a NEVER ENDING invisible war between light and dark. But just stay glued to your screen because the war will soon be over, the light is winning, things are going on that you are not privy to. And fortunately for you, Oracle Girl and April can tell you what’s going on, so follow them and download their hypnotizing guided meditations. And like most belief systems with mass appeal, it’s been monetized, weaponized, and programmed into those seeking purpose, often without their knowledge.

In these circles, if you're still “in 3D,” you’re mocked as a sheep, a bot, a muggle.

You’re told you're trapped in the matrix because you didn’t "do the work” or “peel back enough layers of the onion” or work as hard as they do.

Meanwhile, those claiming to live in “5D” float above it all, sipping cacao and match, booking retreats, preaching peace while selling their hierarchy of superiority.

It’s spiritual elitism, no different than religious elitism.

Just as Christians claim salvation through Jesus, and Jews claim chosenness through birthright, the New Age crowd claims ascension through higher frequency.

Every spiritual and religious path says the same thing: We are the special ones. The rest are sheeple, asleep and hopeless.

But it’s all the same program.

Just as religious dogma divides humanity into saved vs. unsaved, believer vs. infidel, the New Age divides us into awakened vs. asleep, high vibe vs. low vibe, 5D vs. 3D.

And at the core of each system is the same rot:

A belief that some people are more worthy of salvation than others.

This is not spirituality. It’s full blown supremacy with glitter on top.

The real danger isn’t just in the waiting — it’s in the pride.

The illusion that you’ve already arrived, that you’re better, that you’re chosen.

Because as long as you're waiting for The Big Event , or judging others for being “behind” you’ve already lost. You have succumbed to the given narrative.

You’ve traded your current jail for a prettier, tie dyed, nicely appointed prison cell. Which is even worse. The first rule of owning slaves is to never let them know they are slaves. The second rule is never let them know they are in a prison.

“It’s the same savior script — with new characters, new planets, and new branding.”

This is the heart of the false light agenda: a meticulously engineered belief system that keeps you forever waiting. Waiting for your “DNA” to activate. Waiting for the magnetic grid to flip your frequency. Waiting for your guides to do the heavy lifting, telling you thier divine instructions. Waiting for liberation — but never, ever becoming your own liberator. Never listening to your inner voice, your true wisdom, because you were never taught to. Why would you be when you are not capable of such greatness. Of course their system collapses if we know we are all chosen, we are all great, we are all unique, beautiful and wise with amazing gifts to share. Each person then is treated with reverence and the respect they have earned. Unlike literally everything the entertainment industry spits out.

The spiritual language changes depending on the influencer, but the spell is the same:

“Trust the process.”

“The light is coming.”

“Hold the frequency.”

“Just observe.”

“Wait for the shift.”

“Things are happening behing the scenes”

Wait for the following date:January 31th, Two Thousand and Never.

And always — always — there’s a delay.

“You’re close, but not quite.”

“You’re not ready yet.”

“You still have inner work to do.”

“They continually sell you the idea that healing is passive, that awakening is effortless, and that salvation is someone else’s job.”

It’s no different than organized religion.

It’s the priesthood of the stars, the high council of empty promises.

And behind every soft voice and soft glow is the same instruction:

Do nothing. Stand down. Await further instructions.

Symbols of the False Light

They start early — right at the beginning of the movie.

Before the first scene, before the opening line, you’ve already been marked by the spell.

The glowing goddess. The mountain. The stars. The torch.

Let’s look closer.

Columbia Pictures

A robed woman stands tall, torch raised to the sky. Her glow radiates through the clouds, illuminating the heavens. She’s not an actress. She’s not a symbol of art.

She’s a sigil.

Modeled after ancient goddess archetypes like Isis, Libertas, Ishtar, and Sophia, she’s the gatekeeper of the show, the bearer of false light. Her torch isn’t enlightenment. It’s a flare. A distraction. A spiritual decoy that signals the beginning of a carefully programmed ritual. Just like another famous bearer of false light.

Paramount Pictures

First is was stars encircle the peak of a mountain — often said to represent the original thirteen colonies. But the real significance is hidden in the geometry: a circle of stars around a pyramid-shaped peak. This is Masonic language, not patriotic symbolism. The mountain evokes the ascension myth, the hero’s climb, the promise of enlightenment. But here’s the catch: the stars are above the peak. Out of reach. Just beyond your grasp.

“The message is clear: Enlightenment is always juuuuust a little higher . You’re never there. But keep climbing. Keep consuming. Keep watching. A new and improved hamster wheel waiting for you in every rabbithole”

And like Columbia, the mountain woman is often seen holding a torch — a nod to Lucifer, the light bearer, the one who “brings knowledge” but leaves you trapped in eternal seeking.

The Statue of Liberty

She was a gift.

That the Statue of Liberty arrived as a symbol of friendship from France, a beacon of hope, enlightenment, and freedom. A robed goddess holding the light high for all to see. But nothing about her is what it seems.

The Statue of Liberty is a monument to inversion. A silent, towering witness to the great lie of liberty, the kind that sounds noble but keeps you comfortably enslaved.

At her feet, a broken chain rests, almost never mentioned in school books or tours. The narrative says it represents the end of slavery, the triumph of freedom. But the truth is more subtle. And far more sinister.

The chain is broken, yes — but it’s still there. Still clamped. Still wrapped around her ankle. And that’s the point.

“It’s not freedom. It’s the illusion of freedom. Just enough to keep you from rebelling. Just enough to keep you proud, compliant, patriotic enough to send our alpha males to die — and to keep the masses nice and drowsy”

The statue is modeled after Libertas, the Roman deity of liberty — and simultaneously resembles Ishtar, Columbia, and the Luciferian light bearer. S/he is not Christian, not American, not neutral. S/he is a symbol of goddess worship, empire, and light cult initiation. S/he is the personification of false enlightenment.

And just like in the Paramount and Columbia Pictures logos — where glowing women in robes raise torches and stand on high mountains — she signals the beginning of the spell. The curtain rising. The authority above.

The War Was Never Won

We never won the Revolutionary War.

That’s the part no one dares to say out loud.

The documents were signed, the treaties arranged, but the crown never gave up control. America became a corporate colony, owned and administered by British banks and international interests. Washington, D.C. was carved out as its own district — not part of the states, not part of the people. Our Constitution was alt-ered, commercialized, and converted into legalese no citizen was meant to navigate.

And just like the torch in her hand, the light is artificial.

The “freedom” we think we have is a carefully managed story. A sandbox of options. Red or blue. Coke or Pepsi. Pfizer or Moderna. You can vote, sure, but only within the parameters they provide. You can speak, but only if the algorithms and censors allow it. You can travel, but only if your papers are in order.

The broken chain tells you all you need to know.

You are not free. But you’ve been taught to believe you are — so you’ll never break the real chains.

Angel Addicts and the Fairy Cult Phenomenon

Once the outer space spell is cast, the next phase of the program is softer. More ethereal. Less cosmic war, more cozy whispers and white feathers.

This is where the angel obsession begins.

Everywhere you look in the spiritual community, people are “talking to angels,” “calling in fairies,” or “downloading” light codes from interdimensional guides and writing them on their arms and legs. There are oracle decks, angel numbers, fairy circles, and entire businesses built on people channeling invisible beings with no evidence, just good vibes and cult vocabulary.

The emotional bait is always the same:

You’re special. You’re loved. You’re chosen.

You're on the right track. You’re already healing. Your guides are so proud of you.

“But no matter how many sessions, crystals, or codes you collect — your actual life doesn’t change. You’re still left waiting for the external.”

These beings never tell you to stop participating in toxic systems. They don’t name evil. They don’t expose the structure. They don’t tell you alcohol is toxic to the gut, dishwasher soap causes leaky gut, and scented angle candles are the equivalent of running a diesel generator.

They just keep you soft, lovely, obedient, and waiting.

And for many drawn to these communities, there’s a deep trauma beneath the sparkle.

These aren’t just people playing dress-up in light language. Many are survivors. Many were raised in spiritual or religious homes, abused by people who claimed to love them, and are now seeking safety, anywhere that doesn’t look like darkness. Just like MK Ultra Light. A lighter version, but just as programmable.

Fairies that promise joy

Angels that whisper love

Galactic star mothers who wrap them in vague, cosmic affection

And they pay for it. Literally.

These angel cults may look like healing circles, but they operate just like cults, schools, churches: emotional manipulation, blind devotion, and complete denial of reality. The only difference is the costume.

Instead of a robe and a cross, it’s a crown braid and a heart chakra crystal. But the message is the same:

You can’t trust yourself.

You need a higher power.

You must wait.

The Final Command — Stand Down and Ascend

This is the final trick of the false light:

They convince you that stillness is strength, that obedience is enlightenment, and that patiently waiting is spiritual maturity.

They give you just enough vocabulary to feel awake, but never enough clarity to act or actually do anything that extricates you from the system.

Everywhere you turn, it’s the same command in different costumes:

“Trust the plan.”

“Don’t lower your frequency.”

“Wait for the light codes.”

“Chant your sanskrit poems”

“Rest and receive.”

“Your guides are doing it for you.”

“Ascension symptoms mean it’s working.”

“These are not messages of empowerment. They are psychological sedatives.”

The people caught in this trap aren’t lazy. Most of them are deeply sincere, kind, and heart-centered. That’s why it works. Because they want to do good. They want peace. They want to ascend. The road to hell is paved with good intentions and I maintain there is no more dangerous a person than one with a bleeding heart. And we can see the outcome when reality is reduced to out woking each other. What a way to extract your energy, protesting the next thing. But the next thing is always what “they” give you.

And so they’re fed a steady diet of emotional anesthesia.

They become perfect products — easy to lead, easy to exploit, and easy to control.

The Final Fantasy

There’s one last lie that runs like an undercurrent through all of it — the movies, the gurus, the space cults, the angel worship, the billionaire dreamers:

The idea that we’re supposed to leave.

They want us to believe this planet is too far gone. Too broken. Too corrupt. That the only way forward is up and out. Elon Musk will get us to Mars. Astrophysicists will terraform asteroids. We’ll colonize space. Just hang on a little longer and trust the smartest people in the room.

But no one’s leaving. Because no one ever has.

If we had been to the moon — truly been — there would be a rover up there right now. Just like the one allegedly on Mars. And we’d all be able to watch it move, real-time, through a telescope. But there isn’t. There never was. It’s simply not possible.

They don’t want us looking at the truth. They want us looking up. Far away. Distracted. Hoping for aliens, saviors, portals, planets.

And the result?

We stop looking here.

We stop planting.

We stop protecting.

We stop creating heaven on earth because we’re convinced it’s impossible, or that it already exists somewhere else.

“Whether it’s outer space, the afterlife, or the mythical ‘outside the ice wall,’ the spell is the same: This place is too far gone. You have to escape it.”

But the real prison isn’t this realm.

It’s what they’ve done to our idea of it.

It’s the systems we were born into and trained to defend.

It’s the lies layered over truth, until we forget that paradise was always here.

They don’t want us to realize that. Because if we did, we’d stop worshiping stars and start growing gardens.

We’d stop waiting for galactic saviors and start burning the blueprints of hell.

We’d stop fleeing — and finally return.

From Fallen Stars to Film Gods

There’s a reason we call them stars.

Movie stars. Pop stars. Rock stars.

We don’t call them actors or performers. We call them celestial beings — glowing lights, impossible to reach, dazzling and divine.

And just like the stars above, we’re taught to follow them. Worship them. Chart our lives by their movements, habits, scandals, and births.

The language isn’t accidental. It’s ancient.

This is fallen angel technology — a rebranding of old spiritual seduction.

In every ancient text, the “stars” that fell from the sky were not rocks or gas balls. They were beings. Messengers. Light-bringers. They came with knowledge, and with it, domination. The stars were never dead matter. They were conscious. And in many cases, corrupt.

Hollywood knows this. That’s why it builds temples to its “stars.” That’s why the sidewalks in Los Angeles are literally lined with pentacles — stars etched into concrete with the names of gods and goddesses of modern culture.

“You are not walking past actors. You are walking through a spellbook.”

The Real Stars Are Not What You Think

Look through a telescope. Not NASA’s CGI feed, not a schoolbook diagram an actual telescope. One you can buy for a few hundred dollars.

Zoom in on Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, any so-called “planet.”

What you’ll see is not a rocky ball or a giant sphere you could land on. You’ll see vibrating light. Flickering patterns. Bands of energy, color, movement — like portals or fields, not places. No definition. No solidity.

Certainly not something you could land on or terraform.

The same goes for the stars. The more you magnify them, the more they shimmer and pulse like energetic signatures, not solid worlds.

“But we’ve been taught to worship them. First as gods, then as galaxies, now as celebrities.”

And we worship them through astrology, through Hollywood, through the modern-day priesthood of the red carpet and the astrological chart.

Astrology can be a useful symbolic language, yes. But it has become another religion.

Another excuse to surrender agency.

Another way to blame the stars instead of owning our choices.

“It’s not my fault — Mercury is in retrograde.”

“I can’t help it — I’m a Pisces.”

“It’s not the trauma, it’s Saturn’s return.”

“It’s the Age of Aquarius — so ya…that’s why”

“When your fate is ruled by star charts and your values are shaped by movie stars, you are still in the same cage — just lit with healthier incandescent and red lights.”

The Stars Are Not Your Guide. They Are the Net.

This is why they sell us the stars.

Not just as entertainment, but as direction. As maps. As gods to observe and follow.

Whether it’s the heavens above or the screens in your hand, the message is the same:

Look up. Look out. Look anywhere but in.

Because the moment you look in, you’ll remember.

You were never meant to follow stars.

You were meant to shine from within and enjoy the same in everyone else.

The Savior Is the Trap, The Seeking is the Cage

It doesn’t matter if your savior wears a robe, glows with angel light, or arrives in a ship from Andromeda. If you are waiting for someone outside yourself to rescue you — you are still in the trap always seeking outside for answers.

Jesus. Mohammed. Buddha. The Galactic Federation. Archangel Michael. Ashtar. Sophia. Mary Magdalene. Pleiadian mothers. Light councils. Movie Stars. They’ve all been packaged for the same purpose: complete devotion as a form of controlled enslavement.

You were never meant to worship. You were meant to shine from within. Call it the light of God, whatever words we use, but the truth is simple: They can’t tamper with your inner knowing and understanding and remembrance of your true power.

But as long as you’re down on your knees, praying, channeling, waiting, trusting, you’re not standing in your own power. You’re not claiming your own sovereignty. You’re not breaking the spell.

It’s not the dark that traps you. It’s the false light that makes you love your chains.