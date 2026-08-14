Let Food Be Thy Medicine and Food Be Thy Medicine

“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.”

We’ve all heard it, probably scrawled on a chalkboard in some hipster café selling avocado toast with sriracha or tacked onto the end of an article pushing the latest “superfood.” The truth behind that eternal wisdom has been buried under a scads of marketing, dipshits in lab coats, and fat cat boardroom deals. The only thing more common than chronic disease is the promise that a pill, powder, or capsule can save you from it. I’ve said it many times: the Matrix gets you to take a pill; they don’t care which one, the red or the blue or even the black. You are still asleep, still following a newly appointed master, and still stuck in your well-decorated mind cage.

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That quote? Attributed to Hippocrates, but never actually said it, but for arguments sake, let’s say he was revered as the “Father of Medicine.”

If he could see what passes for medicine now the plastic bottles, the magic pills, the “fortified” chemical soups and synthetic junk, he would be rolling in his grave. The industry worships Hippocrates on their marble plaques, but make no mistake: they’ve become hypocrites. They say health comes in a bottle, not a forest or a kitchen.

This exposé is behind a paywall for one reason: the story you’re about to read is the one they don’t want you to see. The food and supplement industries, aka Big pHARMa, spend billions to keep you in the dark, selling you cash-on-cash “fortified” products, synthetic vitamins (all one word; there are no natural vitamins), and the illusion that health comes in a bottle. Every headline, every celebrity/influencer endorsement, every natural health label is designed to keep you reaching for a quick fix instead of questioning the real causes of sickness in a world built on engineered deficiencies and manufactured solutions.

A note to those who have. supported me all along. Thank you, I appreciate you lighting up the darkest corners of some very hidden places. Well, not any longer thanks to you and your generous support. The days of corporate fat cats getting away with murder is about to end.