Medicine’s Substack

Adam Antium
15h

Very simple. A minor cannot enter into a contract nor can a minor be bound by a contract. A contract must be expressed, it cannot be implied. This alone destroys Alec’s legal theory.

denise ward
13hEdited

I love that you find a new angle Medicine Girl. The kind of activism that the likes of Alec Zeck, Amandha Vollmer and Mike Winner engage in is what I call "boutique activism". Notice they have all the latest and greatest health gadgets like Browns gas machines (which are very expensive) and travel A LOT all over the world? One activist who lives on donations gave it away once by saying his new iPhone isn't as good as another type so he was going to get the other type. Authentic activists know that the legal system is bogus but also the money system. Libertarians are a bit funny in that they are absolutely right about the state but totally wrong about money. Things are much simpler than we think - bank-issued money is what keeps us bonded materially. But what keeps us bonded consciously is the belief in authority. So it doesn't matter if we bump the politicians who are there, as long as the belief in authority remains in the populace's consciousness, it will just be just shifting the deckchairs.

Any "guru" advocate that needs money to get people together like to join their PMA or Locals social media platform or anything that requires money, means they are perpetrating the system.

I take issue with your slant though because the strawman account does exist, the caps personhood name does exist, I know people who do it. They went to jail in their early days but now have learned how to use the UCC code and have been doing it for decades. And there is no law that demands paying taxes. Please cite it if you find it. Yes sure you can lose your shirt if you don't pay taxes, but that's because we are being run by gangsters. You should address this in your repudiations of those who are challenging the system. Yes it is really true, it doesn't matter if it has been decided many times by state supreme courts that there is no obligation to have a license to steer a car, but if you call it driving, then that definition is under their jurisdiction. And for the legal establishment to try to trick its people in everything it issues, is pernicious at best and downright demonic at worse. Please address this too because it looks like you are defending it.

