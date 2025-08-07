The Sovereignty Trap: How Alec Zeck, Mike Winner, and the ‘Freedom’ Grift Are Destroying Lives

I want to start my 3 part series with confirmation that in article 3, I have so many smoking guns that it’s almost embarrassing. Including personal real world examples and some paperwork you can google from the government that tells you step by step exactly what they are doing and why. Welcome to the Grifter’s Paradise.

Who Is Alec Zeck — And Why This Can’t Be an Accident

Alec Zeck isn’t some lost TikTok libertarian trying to figure out life in his mom’s basement.

He’s a West Point graduate—trained at the top U.S. military academy, where obedience to hierarchy and mastery of government systems are the curriculum. This isn’t a weekend bootcamp. It’s where future generals, intelligence officers, and lifelong government operatives are molded. You don’t end up there by accident. Your personality and mind are literally torn down to zero dark thirty and rebuilt the way they want.

And don’t worry if you forget his West Point pedigree — he’ll slip it in the conversation about 45 more times.

Interesting choice of T-shirts

Looking at the photos he posts publicly, all you see is the picture of perfection — glowing smiles, a beautiful wife, adorable children. It’s the kind of image that makes you think, Surely, a family this beautiful must be here to help us… right? But looks can be deceiving. If I wanted to push an agenda, I would want a family just like this to be behind the microphone.

Stay tuned for Part 3, where the smoking gun gets dropped. Because believe me — I wouldn’t be wasting my time if this was just about people handing over money and giving up their rights willingly.

But it’s not.

Buy Me A Coffee?

Feeling Generous?

And once you see what’s behind the curtain, you won’t be able to unsee it.

So we’re left with three options. And none of them are good:

He’s been handed orders — sent in to infiltrate and mislead a growing freedom movement, playing the role of the young, handsome, blue-eyed bait fish. The kind you trust before you realize you’re hooked. He’s not very bright — which reflects poorly on the “elite” West Point training he never stops mentioning. Personally, I think a high IQ often just means a high indoctrination quotient. Public schools love to flag the clever ones early — not to free their minds, but to weaponize them for propaganda. He actually believes in the paperwork gospel — despite the fact that a 56-year-old mom from a $1,200/year California state school figured out it’s a trap… and has the receipts to prove it.

Either way, it doesn’t add up.

Thanks for reading Medicine’s Substack! This post is a duty to warn so feel free to share it. Share

Because someone with that level of military training and media polish doesn’t just accidentally mislead thousands into legal ruin, all the while parroting recycled conspiracy myths and dressing them up as spiritual law.

Throughout the livestream, they kept repeating that most adults are still operating like children. Jason Christoff says the same thing — more on that operative another day.

The message is clear:

If you’re still “acting like a child,” you need to grow up, correct your status, and extricate yourself from government control.

But here’s the thing—

That’s exactly how cults talk.

They reframe your resistance as immaturity.

They claim that obedience is enlightenment.

And if you dare question the process, you’re just “not ready.” or “it’s not for someone who still wants to live in the matrix’

And when you dig into his personal history, things start to sound less like a freedom journey and more like a psychological case study.

His mother allegedly suffered from severe mental illness for decades, cycling in and out of psychiatric hospitals — at one point even believing Alec was her father. That’s not a quirky family anecdote. That’s fractured identity, confusion, and trauma layered in from birth.

Let me be crystal clear: my heart aches for Alec and what he endured as a child. His mother leaned on him for emotional support and parental stability when he should have just been a kid. I’m not mocking that. I’m not making light of his pain. But each of us has to take responsibility for how we heal.

And you can’t just do a bunch of psychedelics — as Alec openly admits to — and call it good.

There’s a reason the U.S. government — and MK Ultra — used psychedelics as tools of control and fragmentation. They’re not a shortcut to healing or clarity. They’re a known gateway to suggestibility and mind manipulation.

And I can speak from personal experience.

I went down that road looking for answers — and found a circle of pseudo-enlightened hippies doing MDMA (a methamphetamine derivative I call Hippie Meth), oversharing trauma stories while high and calling it “the work.”

I would’ve been all for it… if it actually worked.

But as I listened and observed, all I saw were people getting more entangled, not freer. Just more layers of trauma to uncover, more shadows to process — on repeat. No resolution. Just a never-ending onion to peel, served with spiritual jargon and a serotonin crash.

Alec shared this story casually on a podcast, as if it were just another detail in his personal narrative — but to anyone paying attention, it reads more like MK Ultra conditioning than personal growth.What you’re looking at isn’t just a wellness influencer with a military past.

It’s someone raised in chaos, trained by the most obedient institution in the U.S. government, and now guiding people off a legal cliff in the name of sovereignty.

A West Point–groomed Manchurian Candidate in a freedom costume.

He’s either weaponized, delusional, or dangerously naïve. And none of those are the kind of people you want giving you legal advice while your home’s on the line.

And when it all falls apart?

He’ll just smirk and say you “didn’t do it right.” You didn’t fully commit.

They tell you that your freedom has been stolen — not by war, or taxes, or even the Constitution — but by a silent contract you never knew you signed. A lie buried in the fine print of your birth certificate. A trap concealed in the spelling of your name. And they say they’ve found the way out.

At one point in the livestream, Alec and his crew are laughing about a friend of theirs — an actual licensed attorney — who knew nothing about common law.

They couldn’t believe it. The trained attorney — someone who actually studied law, passed the bar, and practices in the real world — didn’t know their version of it. Because to them, anyone who isn’t fluent in their jargon is asleep, indoctrinated, a childish sheep or part of the problem.

That’s how deep the inversion runs.

They treat made-up legal theater as secret ancient knowledge…

And treat real legal expertise as ignorance. All you have to do is “correct your status.” Stop filing taxes. Cancel your Social Security number. File a land patent. Revoke your adhesion contracts. Declare yourself a “living man” under divine law. Exit the public jurisdiction and re-enter the land of the free.

They’ll tell you it works. That they’ve done it. That you can too.

But when you try it — when you actually follow the steps they sell you — and your bank forecloses, or your car gets impounded, or you’re arrested at a routine traffic stop — they won’t take responsibility. They’ll say you didn’t dot your I’s and cross your T’s you silly goose.

They’ll say you “didn’t stand on your square.” You weren’t ready to fully embrace spiritual law. And these guy’s look at you as a child, sheep or a swine that doesn’t yet deserve their pearls of wisdom. Yes father daddy, we will try to be ready to let go of all our legal assets.

From Mike Winner (livestream @ 53:21–53:44)

Laughing as he states: "Some of our folks that help with Music & Sky… literally just got out of jail… they went about the mortgage the wrong way… already had felonies against them because of debt… now essentially they're felons… they had to plead to get out…"

This is a textbook example of blame-shifting cult tactics. They gave these people the blueprint. When it failed, they implied it was due to “bad execution,” not bad advice. You are the problem. Like a “allergic reaction to a drug” it’s your bodies weakness, not that you ingested poison and having a normal reaction to that. Meanwhile, Mike is publicly laughing about it—confirming that real lives are being destroyed while they have a good chuckle over it.

This isn’t some fringe theory. It’s happening — right now — to real people.

Two of my friends lost their homes to this swindle. One of them is 80 years old and ended up homeless. Think about her options at this point. Granted, you wouldn’t know she is 80 when you talk to her, but she shouldn’t have to deal with stress and struggle at this point in her life. We should be taking care of our elders, holding them with reverence, not destroying their lives ang laugh arrogantly about it.

That should be enough to stop the charade right there.

But it’s not.

The people promoting this aren’t just free spirits posting long captions on Instagram. They’re on stages. They’re on microphones. They’re at the retreats and workshops and conferences with thousands of participants watching their every move— presenting themselves as spiritual guides with insider knowledge.

And somehow, they always sound so smooth.

So confident.

So rehearsed.

Where did they learn to speak like that?

Because it sure doesn’t sound like someone who just stumbled into truth.

It sounds like someone who’s been taught how to sell it.

They speak in riddles and mantras, layering spiritual jargon over legal fantasy — repeating the same circular ideas in a tone so polished, you almost don’t notice how little they’re actually saying. I mean really, go back over their 3 hour live stream and find anything of actual substance they are saying. You can’t. It’s jargon, cliche’s and hippy slang.

They’ve built a self-contained echo chamber where questioning anything makes you the problem. If you don’t get it, you’re not enlightened. If you challenge it, you’re still stuck in “the matrix.”

And once they’ve got you there — doubting your instincts, deferring to their guidance — they’ve got you exactly where they want you.

This isn’t awakening.

It’s exploitation.

And it’s time to shine a light on the machine behind the mask.

They blend legal jargon with spiritual language. They speak with conviction, polish, and confidence. They rarely raise their voices — because they don’t need to. The people they attract are already disillusioned with the system. They’re tired. Burned out from endless fear porn-the 2030 agenda, the smart cities. Aware that the institutions around them are corrupt. And desperate for a way out.

That’s where this ideology thrives. It doesn’t begin with law. It begins with despair. It feeds on the legitimate pain of a system designed to exploit, and then repackages that pain as personal failure — unless you buy in to the cure.

And the cure?

It’s not free.

This article is the first in a three-part exposé that will dissect the sovereignty movement from the inside out. We’ll begin with its core lie: the idea that your birth certificate made you property, and that your name in ALL CAPS means you’re not legally alive. Then we’ll expose how this myth has spawned an entire industry — complete with overpriced “freedom templates,” fake legal coaching, and sovereign spirituality bootcamps. And finally, we’ll look at how it all falls apart — from felony convictions to foreclosure to broken families — and why the leaders keep walking away untouched. And of course, you know my series is never complete without a smoking gun or two.

Let’s start where they always do: your name.

In capital letters.

You Want Out — and They Know It

You don’t arrive at sovereignty paperwork by accident.

Most people are already deep into their awakening when it shows up. You’ve detoxed from the mainstream media. You’ve seen through the pandemic narrative. You know the school system isn’t about learning, and that the justice system isn’t about justice. You’ve watched your friends get censored for telling the truth. You’ve had doctors lie to your face.

You know you’re being controlled. A slave in the well oiled machine. What you don’t know yet — is how to get out.

That’s when this movement finds you.

It comes in quietly. Not as a demand, but as a solution. You’re not told to revolt. You’re told to reclaim. You’re not asked to pick up arms. Just to file the right paperwork.

Enter Alec Zeck.

He appears on podcasts and livestreams with military posture and movie-star ease. He speaks softly but with total confidence. He doesn’t need to convince you — he just needs to sound like someone who already figured it out. Wellness warrior. Sovereign man.

The classic playbook, humans inability to resist a testimonial. And you’ll hear phrases that sound just familiar enough to feel real:

“I haven’t paid taxes in years.”

“I travel with a 5 star do not detain and corrected passport.”

“I don’t contract with the state.”

“You are the creditor, not the debtor.”

“Revoke your consent and step into your private jurisdiction.”

“There’s nothing that states any of these forms are required. They’re all voluntary. Once you volunteer, you can un‑volunteer” — Alec Zeck

There’s an entire ecosystem of influencers built around this ideology — Brandon Joe Williams, Jason Shurka, Dave Weiss, Sasha Stone. Some cite the Constitution. Others invoke natural law. All of them speak with the certainty of people who have “transcended” the system — but none of them seem willing to talk about what happens when followers get it wrong.

And that’s the catch. Because this isn’t about law. It’s about language. It’s about selling you the feeling of freedom, not the reality of it.

They promise that with the right affidavit, the right wording, the right status, you can rise out of the system. Untouchable. That you were never subject to it in the first place.

But the only thing more seductive than that promise, is how simple they make it sound.

They claim you were trapped by invisible contracts. That you were tricked into slavery through silent consent. That your legal identity was split in two the moment you were born. And now, thanks to them, you can take it all back.

They call it sovereignty.

But what they’re really offering is a new contract. One where they get your money, and you get the illusion of freedom, until it all crashes down.

The Core Lie — The Birth Certificate Bond & Strawman Theory

This entire sovereignty movement rests on one central idea.

Not natural law. Not private trusts. Not divine jurisdiction.

It all begins with a claim so wild — and yet so persistent — that it’s become doctrine:

The belief that your birth certificate is a financial instrument.

According to these guys listed above and countless other “freedom” influencers, your birth certificate isn’t just a record of birth. It’s a contract. A bond. A ticket to a secret trust account created in your name and traded on global markets. And worst of all, they say: it’s how the government made you property. And it definitely sounds plausible. I fell for it when I first heard it.

The claim is that when your name appears in ALL CAPS — like JOHN SMITH instead of John Smith, that’s not a formatting choice. It’s a legal signal. It means your real, flesh-and-blood self has been replaced by a corporate entity they call your Strawman.

And that Strawman, they insist, is what the courts, banks, and government interact with, not you.

In their world, everything hinges on that false legal identity. Your taxes? Billed to the Strawman. Your traffic tickets? Addressed to the Strawman. Your mortgage? Signed by the Strawman. Your “real” self, they claim, is a sovereign living man or woman. And all you have to do is correct your status, revoke your consent, and separate yourself from the corporate fiction.

But to someone who’s already awakened to government corruption, Big Pharma lies, and media manipulation, it can feel like the final missing piece. All of the other rabbit holes you went down lead you to KNOW the government is corrupt, you KNOW the world is ruled by psychopaths that treat us like livestock. And these people on your screen explaining it KNOW it too. So therefore this must be the solution.

This theory is more than legal folklore — it’s a belief system. It explains your suffering. It offers a hidden enemy and a righteous escape. It gives you the illusion of control in a world that feels rigged. It explains why you can never get ahead.

And that illusion is exactly what makes it so dangerous.

When Alec Zeck says things like “these forms are all voluntary” or “once you volunteer, you can un-volunteer,” he’s reinforcing this worldview — that government control is just a trick of paperwork, and undoing the trick is as easy as filing the right forms.

The idea of the Strawman isn’t new. It originated decades ago in fringe “freeman on the land” circles and evolved through sovereign citizen movements. Now it’s being repackaged by influencers with soft lighting, linen shirts, and spiritual hashtags.

But no matter how gentle the packaging, the message is the same:

You’re only enslaved because you haven’t filled out the right paperwork. Duh.

The Legal Reality — What the IRS and Experts Actually Say

For a movement that claims to be rooted in law, almost nothing in the sovereignty world actually holds up in court.

When I first came across it, it sounded too good to be true — and far too confusing to be credible. The logic was riddled with holes, dressed up in big words and spiritual jargon.

And here’s the thing: both of my parents were CPAs. They ran their own accounting firm, so I grew up hearing how the system really works — not in theory, but in practice.

I remember my mom coming home with the town gossip.

“Client X is being threatened by the IRS. They tried hiding money offshore. We’re trying to negotiate a deal to keep them out of federal prison.”

That was my normal. Real consequences. Real risk.

No magic paperwork. No sovereignty spell.

Just the cold reality of how the system actually plays out when it’s pushed too far. Remember this is their system. Do you think any judge is ever going to side with anyone more than a bait fish?

Take the central premise: that the government created a corporate entity in your name, a “Strawman”, and that your birth certificate serves as a bond tied to a secret trust account.

This claim has been thoroughly and repeatedly debunked. Not just by journalists or internet skeptics, but by the very institutions these influencers claim to have escaped.

The Internal Revenue Service addressed the theory directly in 2005:

“A taxpayer cannot avoid income tax on the erroneous theory that the government has created a separate and distinct entity or ‘strawman’ in place of the taxpayer.”

— IRS Notice 2005-21, Abusive Tax Avoidance Schemes – “Straw Man”

In other words: the government doesn’t see you as a fictional corporation. The name in ALL CAPS isn’t a secret signal. It’s a formatting standard used across legal and financial documents for consistency and machine readability.

Legal analysts from MAC Enterprise Legal Consulting put it even more clearly:

“The use of ALL CAPS on official documents is an administrative formatting tool — nothing more. It does not mean you are a corporate entity. The idea that your name in capital letters is proof of your corporate enslavement has no legal basis whatsoever.” “The ‘Strawman’ theory is a conspiracy often linked to the sovereign citizen movement and has been thoroughly rejected by every U.S. court.”

Even mainstream debunking sources, like USBirthCertificates.com, weighed in to clarify:

“Birth certificates are not contracts. They are not financial instruments. They do not establish trust accounts. They are simply records of birth filed with state governments.”

And yet, despite all this, the belief persists.

Why?

Because it feels true to someone who has already been abused by the system. It feels true when you are a cog in the wheel. Like the system is stacked against you so this is your only option. I am here to say it is more than possible to do really well and pay taxes. To drive your vehicle without looking over your shoulder every time you pass a cop for the luxury of avoiding a few hundred dollar registration. I am contracting with the owners of the rodeo to interact in their show. If I don’t’ like something, to bad. I bought the tickets.

And because the influencers promoting it never put their own beliefs to the legal test. They outsource the risk to their followers — and when those followers lose in court, get arrested, or have property seized, the guru is never responsible.

The cult says: “You didn’t do it right.”

The Strawman theory may sound like it explains your oppression. But in reality, it’s just a narrative structure designed to bypass legal scrutiny and keep you trapped in a loop — chasing documents, affidavits, filings, and templates that never deliver what’s promised.

In actual courtrooms, none of it holds up.

The ALL CAPS Scam

If the Strawman theory were true, it would have to be consistent. There would need to be a legal rule — or at least a legal pattern — that confirmed it.

But there isn’t. And that’s where the entire ideology begins to unravel.

According to Alec Zeck, Mike Winner, and others in the sovereignty space, the presence of your name in ALL CAPS is proof that the government considers you a dead entity — a corporate fiction — rather than a living man or woman.

This is repeated in video after video, livestream after livestream. They claim it’s the cornerstone of the fraud, the visible signal that you’ve been captured by the system. They encourage you to correct it. To declare your name in upper and lowercase. To withdraw consent from this “fictional identity.”

But what they won’t tell you is this:

ALL CAPS formatting shows up on almost every form of modern documentation — legal or not.

Your IRS EIN confirmation letter ? All caps.

Your driver’s license ? All caps.

Your passport ? All caps.

Your mailbox name tag ? Usually all caps.

Even your grocery store receipts? All caps.

Should we assume that CVS now owns your soul?

The truth is simple: ALL CAPS is an administrative convention. It improves machine readability, ensures uniformity, and avoids misinterpretation of names in digitized systems. That’s it.

There is no legal rule — in the U.S. Code, state statutes, or constitutional law — that says capitalizing your name changes your legal status.

The formatting is widespread because it’s efficient. Not because it signals that you're a corporate entity under maritime law.

And if you try to argue in court that ALL CAPS proves your identity has been stolen by a secret trust or that you're exempt from jurisdiction?

You will lose. Every time. Just ask the dozens of sovereign citizen cases dismissed on exactly these grounds.

Yet the movement continues to teach it — not because it’s true, but because it sounds like it might be. And in this world, that’s all it takes.

Why It Works Anyway — The Psychology of the Grift

The legal theory falls apart. The formatting claims are bogus. The birth certificate isn’t a bond. The IRS has debunked it. The courts have laughed it out.

So why does it still work?

Because the sovereignty movement doesn’t behave like a legal strategy.

It behaves like a cult.

Like any cult, it starts with a moment of vulnerability. You’ve been lied to. You’ve been injured by institutions that promised to protect you. You’ve had your autonomy stripped by the medical system, your finances looted by taxes, your sense of justice crushed by courts that don’t serve the people.

You’re not wrong. The system is broken. The problem is, these influencers don’t actually help you fix it. They just offer a new belief system to belong to — one that feels empowering at first but eventually leaves you even more trapped. And potentially penniless.

It gives you:

A hidden enemy (the Feds, the State, the system)

A savior figure (the sovereign guru)

A ritual path to redemption (correcting your status)

And a new language to speak it all in (“divine jurisdiction,” “secured party creditor,” “living man”)

This is classic cult architecture.

Cults always begin with a seduction: “We know what they’ve done to you — and we can show you how to get out.”

Then comes the gnosis: a body of secret knowledge that you’re told most people are too asleep to understand. And just like in religious cults and scientology, that secret knowledge is delivered in layers. You’re always just one more document away from enlightenment. One more affidavit. One more PMA setup. One more spiritual law retreat.

And if something goes wrong?

If your bank account gets frozen, or you’re arrested, or the court doesn’t acknowledge your corrected name?

They don’t take responsibility. They say you weren’t ready. You didn’t “stand on your square.” You weren’t aligned. You broke the spell.

This is the same psychological maneuver used by cult leaders around the world:

If it doesn’t work, it’s your fault — not the grift.

It creates a feedback loop of shame and dependence. You stay in the system longer. You buy more documents. You sign up for more coaching. You get deeper into their worldview because you’ve already invested so much — financially, emotionally, spiritually.

It’s no longer about exiting the system. It’s about maintaining your identity within the new system they’ve sold you.

In a traditional cult, this is called spiritual bypassing. In the sovereignty cult, it’s dressed up as freedom. And there is a reason dumb is in freedumb.

But the end result is the same: you’re still not free. You’re just blaming yourself for someone else’s lie.

Foreshadowing the Collapse — When the Fantasy Breaks

For a movement obsessed with paperwork, very little of it holds up when reality arrives at your door.

Because here’s what they won’t tell you at the sovereignty retreats, Telegram bootcamps, or Zoom consultations:

None of this works in the real world.

The paperwork doesn’t hold up in court. I mean come on guys, obviously. And yes I know your sister’s friend uncle won in court. But they don’t go after people without assets. You may want to read that again. Billy living in a singlewide off state route 12 is not worth the time. But you most certainly are. The affidavits get thrown out. The land patent doesn’t prevent foreclosure. The trust won’t protect you when you stop paying taxes or your mortgage.

And when it all goes wrong — when your bank account is frozen, your car is impounded, or your house is seized — the people who sold you the dream won’t stand beside you in court.

They’ll say you missed a step.

You used the wrong format.

You weren’t “in honor.”

You didn’t do the internal spiritual work.

You didn’t believe hard enough.

This is what the collapse looks like — and it always follows the same sequence.

The Collapse Sequence

Revoke your Social Security Number Get a “corrected” identification and passport Refuse to register your car Don’t renew your driver’s license File a land patent Record an affidavit of living status Set up a PMA or Natural Law Trust Stop paying taxes Stop paying your mortgage Refuse to engage with “corporate” courts

They frame it like an ascension ladder — a rite of passage into higher autonomy.

But in practice, it’s a checklist for civil collapse.

Freedom Was Never a Form

They told you freedom was a form you could fill out.

That if you filed the right paperwork, revoked the right contracts, and spoke the right phrases in court, you could finally escape the system.

But what they handed you wasn’t liberation. It was a trap.

A trap dressed in ancient symbols and fake legalese. A trap baited with phrases like “living man,” “creditor,” and “jurisdiction.” A trap that swaps government control for influencer control, where you still pay — but now it’s to someone in a linen shirt who thinks they're Moses with a mailing list.

You’re not stupid for falling for it. You're human. You wanted out. You wanted answers.

But what you got was a carefully marketed illusion — a paper priesthood selling salvation through notarized documents and Telegram bootcamps.

This isn’t law. This isn’t God. This isn’t sovereignty.

It’s a scam — and it’s spreading.

Next Up: Article 2 — How the Sovereign Citizen Movement Became the New MLM Cult for “Awakened” Adults

In Article 2, we’ll go deeper into the tactics behind the trap.

We’ll break down the entire sequence — from the corrected passport to the PMA trust — and show how it's just a glorified multi-level marketing scheme wrapped in false law.

We’ll explore:

Why “correcting your status” is the first step in a cult-like funnel

How the entire system mirrors New Age belief hierarchies and religious conversion

The key players making thousands per client while dodging liability

Real-life case studies of followers who lost their homes, families, and freedom chasing sovereignty salvation

You’ll see exactly how they hook you — and why it works so well.

Because this isn’t just about law. It’s about psychology, identity, and spiritual manipulation.

And it’s time to name it for what it is.

Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed in this article are based on personal research, publicly available information, and lived experience. They are provided for educational and informational purposes under the protection of free speech. Nothing in this publication should be interpreted as a personal attack, libel, or defamation. All individuals mentioned are encouraged to respond publicly or privately, and any factual inaccuracies brought to the author's attention will be corrected. This article is offered in the spirit of transparency, accountability, and informed dialogue.