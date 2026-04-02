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Jason Molnar's avatar
Jason Molnar
4d

Excellent article! Will you be posting a follow up regarding solutions????

Just love your content!

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Crixcyon
4d

It looks like the body has a problem and the best way to fix it is to do virtually nothing and allow the body to heal. The "extras" no matter what they are (other than food and water perhaps) block the body from recycling and healing. I imagine this happens for other processes throughout the system.

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