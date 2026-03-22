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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
19hEdited

Just recently, I've been able to find out that alcohol consumption in the US is aggrevating the symptoms.

The combination of nanotech, microwaves, and LED tech all converge:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/going-blind-the-combination-of-5g

As for the way sleep is affected, I also posted about it in August, 2024:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/can-you-sleep

The link between the invented illness, sleep apnea and a symptom that is not even a disease, high blood pressure can further guide the inquisitive down the road Medicine Girl is also recommending:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/sleep-apnea-and-high-blood-pressure

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sacky boi's avatar
sacky boi
17h

Looking forward to the next piece. Thanks.

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